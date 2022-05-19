Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Issues Earnings Results

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

HD stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $288.32. The stock had a trading volume of 42,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,726. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.77. The stock has a market cap of $297.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $280.63 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $563,524,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 334.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $165,646,000 after purchasing an additional 425,968 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.91.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

