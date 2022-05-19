Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a na rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $372.91.

NYSE HD opened at $285.18 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $280.63 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $294.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.77.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,048,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 9,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,682,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,290.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

