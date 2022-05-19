Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $285.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $294.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $280.63 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.91.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

