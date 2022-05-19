Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Lowered by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $191.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

