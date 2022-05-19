HOPR (HOPR) Trading Down 2.5% This Week

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, HOPR has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One HOPR coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOPR has a total market capitalization of $21.78 million and $348,227.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HOPR

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

