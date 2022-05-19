Hord (HORD) Price Tops $0.0169 on Major Exchanges

Hord (HORD) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 19th. Hord has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $111,757.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hord has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.36 or 0.00885976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.49 or 0.00459165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00033542 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,635.35 or 1.60251544 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008877 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.