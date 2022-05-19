Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives $133.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.67.

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $23,689,003.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $115,400.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $124,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,624 shares of company stock valued at $57,651,384 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,645,000 after buying an additional 827,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $744,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,215,000 after buying an additional 135,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,123,000 after buying an additional 229,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.39. 54,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

