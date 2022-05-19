Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.40

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.40 and last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

