Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.40

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.40 and last traded at $33.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.15.
About Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)
Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.
