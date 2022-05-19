H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

HRUFF opened at $10.43 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.