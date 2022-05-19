H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.21.

Shares of TSE:HR.UN opened at C$13.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.99. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.68 and a 1-year high of C$17.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.47.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Jennifer Alyse Chasson bought 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,098.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,098.25. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.23, for a total value of C$132,301.00.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

