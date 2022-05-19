Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Hubbell worth $30,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Hubbell by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $189.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.17. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.76 and a 12-month high of $212.54.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Several analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.00.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

