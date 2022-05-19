HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.42-$0.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $667.08.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot stock traded up $25.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $339.14. 1,371,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,273. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $295.53 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $420.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.43.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.