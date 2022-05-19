Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Shares Down 6.7%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.
About Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hummingbird Resources (HUMRF)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.