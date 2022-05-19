HUNT Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $50.32 million and $7.08 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001508 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HUNT

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars.

