Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Hits $29,607.92

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $29,607.92 or 0.99814338 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.15 billion and $899,249.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4,798.1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.97 or 0.00829210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.00 or 0.00461868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033515 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,488.72 or 1.66836603 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,970 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

