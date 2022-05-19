Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

HURN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $60.54.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.67 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $298,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,444 shares of company stock worth $1,051,907. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,639,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 234.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

