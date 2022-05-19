Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
HURN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.
Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $60.54.
In other news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $298,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,444 shares of company stock worth $1,051,907. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,639,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 234.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
About Huron Consulting Group (Get Rating)
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.
