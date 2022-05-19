HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. HUYA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUYA stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of research firms have commented on HUYA. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HUYA by 8,607.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in HUYA in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

