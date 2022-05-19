HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. HyperDAO has a market cap of $14.69 million and $56,401.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

