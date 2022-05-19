IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. IBEX had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Shares of IBEX stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973. The firm has a market cap of $290.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.69. IBEX has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in IBEX by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in IBEX by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IBEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IBEX by 288.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IBEX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IBEX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

