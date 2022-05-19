Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Price Hits $1,326.81

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,326.81 or 0.04387694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $411,311.57 and approximately $739.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.51 or 0.01076449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00448952 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00033479 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,251.12 or 1.52949958 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008660 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

