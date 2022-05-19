ICHI (ICHI) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. ICHI has a total market cap of $12.60 million and $167,350.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICHI has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for about $2.71 or 0.00009285 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,722.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.44 or 0.00655623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.22 or 0.00473379 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,549.74 or 1.86817875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00033259 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009037 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,646,647 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

