Iconic Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $388.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC on exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $388.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4,369.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.83 or 0.00767631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.66 or 0.00478950 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00032938 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,543.56 or 1.66478295 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00009022 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

