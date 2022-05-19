IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,742 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of IDEX worth $15,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in IDEX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 145,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 82,342 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,883,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $181.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.74.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

