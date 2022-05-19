Idle Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Idle has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001658 BTC on major exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $20,700.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,510% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.28 or 0.00846729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.33 or 0.00462769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00033905 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,028.46 or 1.65209138 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008924 BTC.

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,099,823 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

