IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.00

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 53.07 ($0.65), with a volume of 332708 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.68).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get IG Design Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 154.53. The firm has a market cap of £51.44 million and a P/E ratio of 7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.