II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Down 5.3%

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) shares were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.23 and last traded at $60.24. Approximately 15,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,567,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IIVI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, II-VI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrico Digirolomo sold 1,279 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $91,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,892.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $757,857. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 3,861.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in II-VI by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

