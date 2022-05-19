II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $835.84 million.

A number of research firms have commented on IIVI. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.08.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $63.58 on Thursday. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,892.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,479 shares of company stock worth $757,857. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in II-VI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

