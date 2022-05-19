Illuvium (ILV) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Illuvium (ILV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $293.05 or 0.00985870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $190.74 million and $16.29 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.36 or 0.00885976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.49 or 0.00459165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00033542 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,635.35 or 1.60251544 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

