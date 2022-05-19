Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 617,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the April 15th total of 509,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.
NASDAQ IMPL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.50. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,152. Impel NeuroPharma has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $34.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $150.61 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.75.
Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impel NeuroPharma will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
About Impel NeuroPharma (Get Rating)
Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impel NeuroPharma (IMPL)
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.