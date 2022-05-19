Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 617,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the April 15th total of 509,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

NASDAQ IMPL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.50. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,152. Impel NeuroPharma has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $34.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $150.61 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.75.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impel NeuroPharma will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Impel NeuroPharma by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Impel NeuroPharma by 19.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Impel NeuroPharma by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Impel NeuroPharma by 458.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

