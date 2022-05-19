Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Lowered to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.20.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20. The company has a market capitalization of $940.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,287,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 437.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 171,672 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

