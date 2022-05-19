InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Gregg Owen Lehman Sells 10,000 Shares

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gregg Owen Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get InfuSystem alerts:

On Thursday, March 17th, Gregg Owen Lehman sold 20,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00.

NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $8.45 on Thursday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $173.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on INFU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in InfuSystem by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 998,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in InfuSystem by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in InfuSystem by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68,242 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in InfuSystem by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 488,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 169,105 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in InfuSystem by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 484,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 95,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.