Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 406.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Energy Transfer Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.