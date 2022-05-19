Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,206,000 after acquiring an additional 214,073 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 11.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,107,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,853,000 after buying an additional 56,095 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 41.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 66,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 69,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BWA. Citigroup dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Shares of BWA opened at $38.35 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

