Ingalls & Snyder LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $159.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.23 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

