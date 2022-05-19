Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $438,000 Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

VCR stock opened at $237.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.66. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $235.54 and a 1-year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.