Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $451,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,040,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $237.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.15 and a 200-day moving average of $230.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

