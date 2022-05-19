Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.96 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -84.05%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at $33,399,337.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,966 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

