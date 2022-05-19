Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 980 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of American States Water by 2,152.9% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $78.50 on Thursday. American States Water has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.29.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

