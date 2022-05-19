Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Stock Position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Park City Group worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new position in Park City Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.77 million, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. Park City Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Park City Group had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCYG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park City Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Park City Group to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

