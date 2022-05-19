Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

