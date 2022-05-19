Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 36,000 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,255 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,497,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 117,403.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 728,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 727,901 shares in the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $939.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.28. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

