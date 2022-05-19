Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 4,535 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,013,000 after purchasing an additional 101,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,115,000 after acquiring an additional 429,935 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,284 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,788,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,598,000 after acquiring an additional 132,050 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,675,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,148,000 after acquiring an additional 126,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

KHC opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average is $38.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

