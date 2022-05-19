Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,016 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,512,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion stock opened at $92.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.05.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

