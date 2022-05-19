InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. InMode has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 432.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InMode by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $220,492,000 after buying an additional 1,548,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $182,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of InMode by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $152,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $116,734,000 after acquiring an additional 814,527 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

