Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INO.UN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

INO.UN stock opened at C$8.00 on Monday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$7.16 and a 52-week high of C$10.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$259.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

