Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of INZY stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $19.58.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner acquired 1,070,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,948,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,661,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,658.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Axel Bolte purchased 67,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $249,997.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,141.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,519,850 shares of company stock worth $9,298,247 over the last ninety days. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 986,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,432,000 after buying an additional 621,228 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 37.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 324,729 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,717,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,344,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 165,801 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $1,569,000.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

