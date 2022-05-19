Insider Buying: Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Purchases 4,478 Shares of Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) insider Evelyn Bourke acquired 4,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,233 ($27.53) per share, for a total transaction of £99,993.74 ($123,266.44).

ADM stock opened at GBX 2,231 ($27.50) on Thursday. Admiral Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,196.80 ($27.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,706 ($45.69). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,498.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,830.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 118 ($1.45) per share. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($35.75) to GBX 2,600 ($32.05) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($42.68) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($36.37) to GBX 2,630 ($32.42) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,712.44 ($33.44).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

