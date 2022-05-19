Insider Buying: Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL) Director Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Rating) Director Donald Stephen Bubar purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$20,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,626,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,164,523.50.
Avalon Advanced Materials stock opened at C$0.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
