Insider Buying: Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL) Director Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Rating) Director Donald Stephen Bubar purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$20,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,626,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,164,523.50.

Avalon Advanced Materials stock opened at C$0.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.09 and a 1-year high of C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.