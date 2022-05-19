Insider Buying: Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) SVP Purchases $628,200.00 in Stock

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) SVP John L. Harper purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $314,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ROAD opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 86.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Construction Partners by 338.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 197,707 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 22.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 5.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

