Insider Buying: Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$12.15 ($8.50) per share, with a total value of A$30,375.00 ($21,241.26).

On Monday, May 9th, Vladimir Mitnovetski bought 5,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$12.23 ($8.55) per share, with a total value of A$61,150.00 ($42,762.24).

On Friday, May 6th, Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 5,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$12.54 ($8.77) per share, with a total value of A$62,715.00 ($43,856.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

